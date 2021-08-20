Man and woman found dead after apparent murder-suicide in Memphis
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Memphis Thursday night.
Police responded to Hanley Street and found a man and woman dead from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
Details surrounding the shooting and the identity of the victims have not been given. Stay with Action News 5 on air and online as we work to gather more details.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.