Man Up Teacher Fellowship holds national signing ceremony
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thirty men of color appeared together Thursday night to announce where they’ll teach in Memphis and Shelby County for the next five years.

Man Up Teacher Fellowship held an in-person national signing ceremony at Serendipity Labs on Poplar Ave.

The celebration is modeled after the NFL or NBA draft with the Man Up Teacher Fellowship announcing new teacher recruits while helping to train and support them.

”They’re going to make a big difference in the lives of kids throughout Memphis and Shelby County,” said Dr. Patrick Washington with the Man Up Foundation. “It’s a big night. It’s a grand night because we’re changing the landscape of public education and our vision is to transform the world.”

The 30 men celebrated by the Man Up Foundation join 54 others who are already teaching in our local schools.

Only two percent of America’s teachers are African American men.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

