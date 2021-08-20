Advertise with Us
Man arrested for drag racing in residential area

Rodricus Brown mugshot
Rodricus Brown mugshot(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Police officer was in the area of Judy Lynn Avenue and South Perkins Road when he saw a tan Mercedes speeding through a stop sign Thursday evening.

Police say they were familiar with the vehicle previously driving reckless and committing felony evading.

Officers reported that the Mercedes accelerated far beyond the speed limit of 25 mph down two separate times in densely populated residential areas without regards to stop signs.

According to the affidavit, officers followed the car to Castleman Street and knocked on the door of the house it was parked in front of.

The report states that Rodricus Brown told officers the car belonged to both him and his mother and that he was just driving the vehicle.

Officers took Brown into custody and he is being charged with drag racing, reckless driving and driving while license is suspended/revoked/cancelled.

