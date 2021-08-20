Liberty Bowl could change safety measures as COVID-19 surge continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Parking at the Liberty Bowl Stadium in Memphis is getting an overhaul in preparation for the fall football season.

But with COVID-19 transmission at a seasonal high, changes may be made to more than just parking spots.

Fans will be excited to hear that over a thousand parking spots are being added while construction is ongoing at the fairgrounds. Full capacity is allowed for now inside the Liberty Bowl, but with COVID-19 spreading rapidly, the situation can change quickly.

Thursday morning, officials with the Liberty Bowl, University of Memphis, City of Memphis, and Memphis police announced a comprehensive plan to add more than 1,000 places to park nearby the stadium to make up for lost parking due to ongoing construction of the Liberty Park Sports Complex.

“We want to make sure that everybody has a good time and this is our best chance to do that,” said Nick Walker, director of City of Memphis Park Services.

Those plans include adding several paid parking lots at the Coca-Cola Plant on Hollywood as well as Tobey Park and the City of Memphis Surplus lot on Avery. For $5, fans also can ride a shuttle from the lots on Central and Southern avenues to the Liberty Bowl.

“It is a dynamic game-changer because it is what other people do. And that’s oversimplifying it, but everybody’s large venue in this country uses shuttling and uses it adequately,” Walker said.

With rising COVID-19 cases, Shelby County Health Director Dr. Michelle Taylor says there’s no plan to limit capacity on outdoor sporting events right now, but restrictions later in the season are a possibility if infection rates don’t decrease.

“Make sure that if you are going to be in a large crowd size outside, the Shelby County Health Department would still recommend that you mask up and socially distance as much as possible,” said Taylor.

Fred Jones, founder of the Southern Heritage Classic, says he’s looking forward to the September 11 match-up after having to cancel the game last year but understands the COVID crisis can alter even the best-laid plans.

“It’s very exciting, to say the least, but we have to get there first and we’re just going to stay grounded, and follow the guidance, and keep our fans safe,” he said.

Shelby County’s latest health directive leaves masking optional when enjoying events outdoors, but masks are recommended for unvaccinated people in crowded outdoor settings.

The park and ride shuttle will start four hours before kickoff and end between an hour and an hour and a half after the game is over.

