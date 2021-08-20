Kind gesture at Tipton Co. store leads customer to pay it forward

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A kind gesture at a Tipton County store not only helped a customer in need but led another to pay it forward.

A shopper who was at the Dollar General store took to Facebook this week to share the story.

There were four to five people in line as a woman at the cash register was struggling to pay for her items. Not wanting to embarrass the customer, Caleb Duncan asked the cashier if he could pay for the items of everyone who was in line.

A woman complimented him for his kind act and asked to snap a picture of him in the parking lot of the store. A man walking into the store who heard what happened decided to pay for everyone’s item who was behind him in line as well.

The Facebook user wanted to share the story and encourage someone to pay it forward.

