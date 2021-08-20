Jason Isbell moves Mississippi show to Memphis after venue ‘not willing to comply’ with vaccine requirement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are coming to Memphis after canceling a performance in Mississippi when the venue would not agree to the band’s COVID-19 requirements.

Isbell was scheduled to play Oct. 8 at the Brandon Amphitheater in Brandon, Mississippi, but the band will now play the Soundstage at Graceland that same night.

Come see us than night in Memphis at Graceland instead! https://t.co/ClZ18tWCkl — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 20, 2021

“Unfortunately, the powers that be were not willing to comply with the band’s updated Health and Safety standards,” reads a statement from Southeastern Records.

Last week, Isbell announced he is requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test ahead of his shows.

Poor boys and pilgrims with vaccines and we are going to Graceland https://t.co/hUwuK7rvOn — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 20, 2021

“It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to go into places and play shows for people and I don’t think that’s gonna last very long unless we do it carefully,” Isbell said in an interview with MSNBC. “If we have to cancel some shows, we’ll cancel some shows.”

Anyone who purchased tickets for the Brandon show can receive a refund from their point of purchase. Tickets ordered through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded within 30 days.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.