Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Jason Isbell moves Mississippi show to Memphis after venue ‘not willing to comply’ with vaccine requirement

FILE - Jason Isbell performs in concert as Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit on Feb. 6, 2018, in...
FILE - Jason Isbell performs in concert as Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit on Feb. 6, 2018, in Baltimore. The Grammy-winning singer songwriter said on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, he is going to donate to the NAACP any money he makes from Morgan Wallen's cover of one of his songs. Wallen, who has had the No. 1 album in the country for the past four weeks, was caught on camera last week saying a racial slur, but sales of his record increased after radio stations removed him from their playlists. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)(Owen Sweeney | Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are coming to Memphis after canceling a performance in Mississippi when the venue would not agree to the band’s COVID-19 requirements.

Isbell was scheduled to play Oct. 8 at the Brandon Amphitheater in Brandon, Mississippi, but the band will now play the Soundstage at Graceland that same night.

“Unfortunately, the powers that be were not willing to comply with the band’s updated Health and Safety standards,” reads a statement from Southeastern Records.

Last week, Isbell announced he is requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test ahead of his shows.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to go into places and play shows for people and I don’t think that’s gonna last very long unless we do it carefully,” Isbell said in an interview with MSNBC. “If we have to cancel some shows, we’ll cancel some shows.”

Anyone who purchased tickets for the Brandon show can receive a refund from their point of purchase. Tickets ordered through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded within 30 days.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School administrator under fire for post comparing vaccine cards with yellow stars
Man and woman found dead after apparent murder-suicide in Memphis
Man and woman found dead after apparent murder-suicide in Memphis
Mask mandate back in Shelby County with updated health directive
Health Order No. 24 is amended, details where masks are not required
(FILE)
Biden administration sends letter to Tennessee governor regarding executive order over school masks
Mask mandate back in Shelby County with updated health directive

Latest News

Orpheum Memphis
5 Star Stories: Spirits sharing the show at the Orpheum Theatre
(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
Garth Brooks cancels remaining 2021 concerts, including Nashville show
5 Star Stories: Spirits sharing the show at the Orpheum Theatre
Spirits sharing the show at the Orpheum Theatre
Elvis Week: Conversations on Elvis features Priscilla Presley
Priscilla Presley talks about her memories of Elvis with fans