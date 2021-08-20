Advertise with Us
Health Order No. 24 is amended, details where masks are not required

Mask mandate back in Shelby County with updated health directive
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department rolled out a second amendment to the health order re-instating a mask mandate.

The order states that masks must be worn in Shelby County while waiting for transportation and in all indoor public settings.

The order goes on to list exceptions:

  • You are a child under the age of 2 years.
  • You are seated in a restaurant or bar for the purpose of eating and drinking.
  • You are engaged in other activities that require removal of a mask, such as cardio activities inside a gym, grooming activities, or theatre performances.
  • You are in a place of worship and the place of worship does not require you to wear a mask.
  • You are a person with a disability who cannot wear a mask, or cannot safely wear a mask, for reasons related to the disability.
  • You are a person for whom wearing a mask would create a risk to workplace health, safety, or job duty as determined by a workplace risk assessment.
  • You are a K -12 grade school student and your parent has submitted a written notification that you are opting out of wearing a mask according to Governor Lee’s Executive Order No 84.

