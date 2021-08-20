COVID-19 testing seeing an increase, officials expanding access

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Long lines are forming once again at COVID-19 testing sites across the Mid-South. The highly transmissible Delta variant has left thousands of people exposed and needing to know their status.

“That’s always the story. [Patients say] I’ve been exposed or people at my job were exposed. It’s always they’ve been exposed somehow,” Christ Community Health Services Nurse Robin Jewell said.

A more contagious virus, workplace testing mandates and contact tracing in schools have created more demand for COVID-19 testing in Shelby County.

“Several weeks ago we were doing at one of our locations 25-40 tests a day,” Memphis COO Doug McGowen said. “That increased to 250 tests a day. At another location they were doing almost 100-200 tests a day and that’s ramped up to over 700.”

Numbers have increased five times since the Fourth of July at Christ Community Health’s Lamar Ave testing location. Positivity rates are going up too. Now, percent of the tests run at the site are positive for COVID-19. It’s the highest rate since the pandemic began.

“Last night we ran over 45 minutes after our 5pm close and we tested 484 people yesterday alone,” Christ Community Director of Nursing Gwen Reese said.

The Lamar site offers COVID-19 testing and vaccines, but few in this line show up for the vaccine.

Jewell works all day running COVID-19 tests and often talks to some of the patients. Many come saying they were at a large party where there was exposure, or their loved one is in the hospital with the virus. Every person who tests negative is immediately offered a COVID-19 vaccine.

The frustrating reality for Jewell is few are taking it.

“We go through a lot of education with the patients trying to help them understand and it’s still I want to get tested I don’t want a vaccine,” Jewell said.

Reese said the vaccine lane at the site may be used for some testing as numbers go up, and a testing site will open at its Third Street location soon.

“Christ Community is one of our community partners we going to see what they can do to expand access in partnership with the Shelby County Health Dept.,” McGowen said. “Poplar Healthcare out on Hacks Cross is looking to add another lane to add some capacity there.”

The lines of cars at testing sites are reminiscent of the early days of the pandemic, but some healthcare workers are wondering how far have we come?

“It’s unfortunate because I’d like to believe when you experience things for the first time that you don’t know you take time to reflect and learn,” Reese said.

You can find a list of COVID-19 testing locations here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.