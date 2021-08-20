Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

COVID-19 IV treatment sees uptick in demand

One patients calls Monoclonal Antibody Infusions “the Tamiflu for COVID”.
Infusion sees increase in demand in recent weeks
Infusion sees increase in demand in recent weeks(WVLT)
By Sam Luther
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Karen Moffatt caught COVID-19 back in December of 2020 and after having a fever along with other symptoms for eight days, she turned to a solution.

Monoclonal Antibody Infusions wasn’t something the Maryville native had ever heard of before, but she took a leap of faith and spent two hours getting an IV of the infusion.

In a matter of days, Moffatt said she was feeling completely normal, and attributes the quick recovery to the infusion.

At Continuum RX in Knoxville, you can set up an appointment to get this infusion, but head pharmacist Tim Haley says they’ve only arranged four in the past year.

Interest is picking up, with Haley saying they’ve gotten six calls in the last day alone inquiring about this medicine.

Moffatt called the infusion “the Tamiflu for COVID”, while Haley said the intent behind the medicine is to keep people out of the hospital that tested positive for COVID.

While Haley said the medication has proven effective, there is certain criteria you must reach to be eligible for the infusion. Those qualifications are largely consistent with the most at-risk category of people. Things like obesity, respiratory issues, and more are things you must have to get this medicine.

For a full list of places you can get this infusion here in Tennessee click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School administrator under fire for post comparing vaccine cards with yellow stars
Man and woman found dead after apparent murder-suicide in Memphis
Man and woman found dead after apparent murder-suicide in Memphis
(FILE)
Biden administration sends letter to Tennessee governor regarding executive order over school masks
Mask mandate back in Shelby County with updated health directive
Health Order No. 24 is amended, details where masks are not required
Mask mandate back in Shelby County with updated health directive

Latest News

Shelby County mask mandate
Mask mandate now in effect in Shelby County
Mask mandate now in effect in Shelby County
Man Up Teacher Fellowship holds national signing ceremony
Man Up Teacher Fellowship holds national signing ceremony
High School Football
Shelby County Schools football season returns with updated event security procedures
Parents, politicians divided over masks in Mid-South classrooms