Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Counterterrorism analyst talks about unraveling in Afghanistan

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5′s Joe Birch spoke with a former CIA and FBI intelligence official at the digital desk to talk about the unraveling of Afghanistan.

Philip Mudd has an extensive background in counterterrorism and was part of a small team that helped piece together a new government in Afghanistan.

They talked about current situation unfolding in country after the Taliban took over and the speed at which it happened.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School administrator under fire for post comparing vaccine cards with yellow stars
Man and woman found dead after apparent murder-suicide in Memphis
Man and woman found dead after apparent murder-suicide in Memphis
Mask mandate back in Shelby County with updated health directive
Health Order No. 24 is amended, details where masks are not required
(FILE)
Biden administration sends letter to Tennessee governor regarding executive order over school masks
Poison control calls spike as people take livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19

Latest News

Counterterrorism analyst talks about unraveling in Afghanistan
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.
U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker tests positive for COVID-19
President Biden says White House will take on governors blocking masks in schools
White House ‘not going to sit by’ as governors block masks in schools, POTUS says
Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (Source: Tennessee General Assembly)
Tennessee legislation ‘will not allow’ school districts to resist executive order on masking, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally