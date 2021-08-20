Advertise with Us
Collierville Schools report over 100 COVID-19 cases and over 1,000 students opted out for masks

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gov. Bill Lee gave Tennessee parents the chance to opt their children out of mandatory masks in schools and the parents of over 1,000 students have done just that.

Collierville Schools have reported 1,392 of 8,700 students are opted out, over 400 more since Tuesday.

Collierville Schools opt-out numbers
Collierville Schools opt-out numbers(Collierville Schools)

According to Collierville Schools’ COVID-19 dashboard, there are active cases among 78 students and seven staff members. Since the school year started Aug. 9, there have been cases in 114 students and 11 staff members.

A breakdown of active cases by school can be viewed on the Collierville Schools Dashboard.

