Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Woman dies following crash in Memphis

Deadly officer-involved shooting reported at NC Aldi
Deadly officer-involved shooting reported at NC Aldi
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is dead after a vehicle crash in Memphis Wednesday night.

The accident happened on East Shelby Drive near Getwell Road shortly before 8:30 p.m. Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Circumstances surrounding her death have not been determined and her identity has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Vaccination Update August 18
Shelby County Health Dept. to issue new countywide mask mandate today, director says
Mask mandate back in Shelby County with updated health directive
Memphis police investigating deadly shooting of husband and wife
Memphis police investigating deadly shooting of husband and wife
Nearly 1K Collierville students opt out of school masks, 241 currently quarantined
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community

Latest News

Residents weigh in on Shelby County mask mandate for indoor, public settings
Vaccine
Mid-South cancer patient encourages vaccine amid mandate protests
Orpheum Memphis
5 Star Stories: Spirits sharing the show at the Orpheum Theatre
Gavin Dellinger
Man charged in Hardeman Co. homicide