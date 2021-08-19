Woman dies following crash in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is dead after a vehicle crash in Memphis Wednesday night.

The accident happened on East Shelby Drive near Getwell Road shortly before 8:30 p.m. Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Circumstances surrounding her death have not been determined and her identity has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

At 8:21 pm, officers responded to the scene of a crash in the 3700 block of E. Shelby Dr. One unresponsive female was located. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause is undetermined at this time. The investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.