Woman dies following crash in Memphis
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is dead after a vehicle crash in Memphis Wednesday night.
The accident happened on East Shelby Drive near Getwell Road shortly before 8:30 p.m. Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Circumstances surrounding her death have not been determined and her identity has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.
