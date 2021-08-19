Health leaders send dire warning to Mid-South officials as COVID-19 surge worsens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Tennessee Health Science Center, along with emergency department directors and the chief of the fire department sent an urgent warning to several Mid-South officials regarding hospitalizations in the area.

The letter sent to city and county mayors in Shelby, Crittenden and Desoto counties expresses the current crisis in Mid-South medical systems. UTHSC says “system emergency departments are dangerously over capacity” and expects the number of COVID-19 patients to double by the end of August.

UTHSC Letter to City and County Mayors: pic.twitter.com/Hy6E2L8L2G — CityofMem_Media (@CityofMem_Media) August 19, 2021

“These are greater numbers than we have yet faced in the pandemic and do not account for non-COVID patient emergencies such as stroke, heart attack and trauma,” the letter says in part.

UTHSC says within the next few days it may have to begin making tough decisions and provide care to patients based on their probability of survival.

An added concern is the upcoming flu season bringing them to call for a mask mandate for not only Shelby County but nearby counties that are served by the Memphis area health care system.

“It is our recommendation that the city and county adjacent counties served by the Memphis area medical system reinstitute a mask mandate immediately and that it continue until we can return to the medical systems to normal operations and vaccination rates exceed 80% of the eligible population.”

On Wednesday, the Shelby County Health Department reimplemented its universal mask mandate requiring that masks be worn in all indoor public settings, beginning Friday at 7 a.m. It applies to individuals two years old and older regardless of vaccination status.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.