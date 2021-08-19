Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker tests positive for COVID-19

The 70-year-old senator is fully vaccinated and only experiencing mild symptoms, said a member of his staff.
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLOX) - U.S. Senator Roger Wicker has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.

Wicker, 70, tested positive for the virus Thursday morning after experiencing mild symptoms, according to his communications director Phillip Waller.

The senator is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and is in good health. Wicker is being treated by his Tupelo-based physician and is currently isolating, said Waller.

He’s the second known fully-vaccinated U.S. senator to test positive for the virus.

Everyone who Sen. Wicker has come in close contact with recently has been notified.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask mandate back in Shelby County with updated health directive
COVID-19 Vaccination Update August 18
Shelby County Health Dept. to issue new countywide mask mandate today, director says
Group protests masks and vaccines in front of Memphis hospital
Group protests masks and vaccines in front of Memphis hospital
Memphis police investigating deadly shooting of husband and wife
Memphis police investigating deadly shooting of husband and wife
Parents Lydia and Lawrence Rodriguez died from COVID-19 within weeks of each other, leaving...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after husband, leaving children orphans

Latest News

School administrator under fire for post comparing vaccine cards with yellow stars
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Aug. 19
Daily case count tops 900 in Shelby County, health dept. preparing for authorization of booster shots
School administrator under fire for post comparing vaccine cards with yellow stars
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: AMBER Alert timeline