Tennessee Attorney General warns of COVID-19 text message fraud

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office is currently investigating reports of a COVID-19 grant scam targeting Tennesseans by text message, officials with the office said.

The messages falsely claim to be from Attorney General Herbert Slatery III and offer COVID relief funds, officials warned. They also said the texts could include personal information, like the recipient’s name and social security number.

The Attorney General’s Office does not distribute funds like this to people, officials said. Scammers will often ask victims to send bank information or pay fake registration fees with gift cards or prepaid debit cards. The Attorney General’s office warned that legitimate government grants do not require fees.

More information on common scams can be found on tn.gov.

