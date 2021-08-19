Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tennessee Attorney General warns of COVID-19 text message fraud

The scam texts promise COVID relief funds from the Attorney General’s Office.
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office is currently investigating reports of a COVID-19 grant scam targeting Tennesseans by text message, officials with the office said.

The messages falsely claim to be from Attorney General Herbert Slatery III and offer COVID relief funds, officials warned. They also said the texts could include personal information, like the recipient’s name and social security number.

The Attorney General’s Office does not distribute funds like this to people, officials said. Scammers will often ask victims to send bank information or pay fake registration fees with gift cards or prepaid debit cards. The Attorney General’s office warned that legitimate government grants do not require fees.

More information on common scams can be found on tn.gov.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask mandate back in Shelby County with updated health directive
COVID-19 Vaccination Update August 18
Shelby County Health Dept. to issue new countywide mask mandate today, director says
Group protests masks and vaccines in front of Memphis hospital
Group protests masks and vaccines in front of Memphis hospital
Memphis police investigating deadly shooting of husband and wife
Memphis police investigating deadly shooting of husband and wife
School administrator under fire for post comparing vaccine cards with yellow stars

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
LIVE: Gov. Reeves gives latest on COVID-19 response
Gov. Asa Hutchinson
Gov. Hutchinson: vaccination is the best way to avoid hospitalization, Arkansas reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases
Snowden District Bridge set in place
Snowden District Bridge set in place, on schedule to open mid-October