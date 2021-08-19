Advertise with Us
Snowden District Bridge set in place, on schedule to open mid-October

New pedestrian bridge being erected over Getwell Road.
New pedestrian bridge being erected over Getwell Road.(WMC)
By Camille Connor
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Snowden District Bridge has been set in place over Getwell Road Thursday morning.

Setting the bridge means the first major part of the multimillion-dollar beautification project is complete.

Long-time Desoto County resident, Carol Williams, has seen Getwell Road transform over the years.

“Getwell used to just be a dirt road, then it went gravel,” she said, “You couldn’t even get all the way through. And then it became paved.”

Now it is a major thoroughfare and her son, Brian Bullard, is playing a major role in the pedestrian bridge being built over the road. He is the architect behind the structure.

“There’s nothing like bringing improvements to your own hometown. It really feels good,” said Bullard.

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite says the bridge is about a $2 million project.

“It’s very special. This has been planned for about three years,” he stated.

Musselwhite says there are several benefits that come with the bridge, which will connect Snowden Grove Park and the new Silo Square development.

“It’s going to make it safer. It’s going to separate pedestrians and vehicular traffic on Getwell,” said Musselwhite, “Then it becomes an economic link between both sides of Getwell.”

The bridge will make it easier for people to walk to new restaurants after spending a day at the park.

Now that the bridge is set in place, elevators will be put on each end. They will carry pedestrians up from the street level.

Folks will finally get the chance to walk across the bridge when it is complete in Mid-October.

