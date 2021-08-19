Several Greek organizations stand in support of masking in Shelby County Schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Members of some of the Mid-South’s Greek letter organizations came together with local government and education leaders to share their support of masking in Shelby County Schools.

“We cannot politicize these events at this time,” said Barbara Beaver with the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. “We must stand by the decisions of our county health department and we must stand behind the community.”

Members also expressed their full support for Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray, who supports masking in schools.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.