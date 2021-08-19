Advertise with Us
SCSO program calls on community to help fight crime

By Arianna Poindexter
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s office says the community can play a role in fighting crime though a new program called SHARE.

It stands for Sheriff’s Hub and Resource Exchange, a program established by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office that encourages residents to share video to help fight crime.

“This is all done in an effort to keep Memphians safe. We think this is going to be really essential for another crime fighting tool for us,” Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said.

During a press conference, Wednesday Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies explained how it works.

“We do not want access to your camera, we just need the footage,” Deputy Anotnio Hudson said.

If you witness a crime, you can upload a photo or video anonymously to the Shelby County Sheriff’s website.

You can also choose to register security cameras with the Sheriff’s Office, and, if you decide to do so, they will contact you by email or phone to see if you have video footage that might help solve a crime.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office says that privacy concerns are very important to the Sheriff’s Office.

“No effort is made to determine where photos, links or videos come from when sent anonymously...Only authorized persons with the Sheriff’s Office will have access and will only share information outside SCSO when necessary, during a criminal investigation,” the spokesperson said.

“We are not forcing anybody to do anything, my main concern just like the Sheriff and all the other law enforcement officers in the room is the safety of the community and reducing crime and stopping crime,” Chief Inspector Wink Downen said.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

