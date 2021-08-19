Residents weigh in on Shelby County mask mandate for indoor, public settings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department’s (SCHD) new mask mandate goes into effect Friday at 7 a.m.

Action News 5 talked with a cross section of Shelby County residents and businesses about the new mandate.

“Shelby County Health Department has been informed that we will be receiving a signed letter from all of the directors of emergency departments across the county, saying that they are at a critical point and that if we do not do something, we will see a possible collapse of our health system in Shelby County,” said Dr. Michelle Taylor, SCHD director.

And that is why Taylor issued a mask mandate for all indoor settings for everyone over the age of two.

“I think it’s probably a good idea for a lot of people. I think if you’re vaccinated, you still have to be careful because the variants are doing different things every day,” said Jesse Parks.

Parks was going into Buff City Soap in Cooper-Young where masks are already encouraged. A few businesses down the street, like The Beauty Shop restaurant, are already requiring masks for indoor diners. The owner said she put a sign up Tuesday as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise. Customers, of course, can remove their masks to eat.

Camille Jones, assistant general manager at Alchemy, says she thinks the mask mandate is a good idea and a way to be safe. With businesses’ last experience with mask mandates, she says it is going to be interesting.

“Some people did not want to wear masks. Some people were super cooperative, so it will be interesting to see how people will react to it,” she said.

There were a lot of people outside wearing masks and wearing a mask outside is not part of the health department’s mandate.

Over at Lafayette’s in Overton Square, a line was forming to see Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters.

We didn’t find anyone opposed to the mask mandate. Tamera Tielens says if it is a requirement to get in, she’ll do it but she’s not sure how effective a mask is.

“I’ll do it if it’s a rule, but I don’t think it really helps,” Tielens said.

Bob Sigler, who was also in line, thinks the mandate is a good idea.

“Do you think there will be pushback? Oh yeah, there’s always somebody opposing something even though it’s not good to oppose everything,” Sigler said.

Taylor also says indoor establishments should consider six-foot distancing requirements.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.