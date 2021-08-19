Report: Rasheed Wallace accepts UofM assistant coach position

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NBA Insider Shams Charania Reports Rasheed Wallace has indeed accepted the third assistant coach position on Penny Hardaway’s staff at the University of Memphis.

It’s a move that had been rumored for the last several weeks.

Wallace is a four-time NBA All-Star who won a league championship with the Detroit Pistons under Head Coach Larry Brown, who now also happens to be the lead assistant on Hardaway’s staff with the Tigers.

Wallace played 16 seasons in the NBA and was one of the league’s most volatile players. Once getting 42 technicals in a single season.

But, his play on the court as one of the original “Stretch Four’s” was unquestioned as a 6′10″ big man who could run the court, post up and shoot the three.

Always seen as a great teammate, Wallace, now 46, worked as an assistant coach with the Piston in 2013-14, and spent the past two years as a high school head coach in Durham, North Carolina.

A number-four pick in the NBA Draft, Wallace played two years for Dean Smith at North Carolina, helping lead the Tar Heels to the NCAA Final Four in 1995.

Wallace is widely credited with coining the phrase, “Ball Don’t Lie.”

Earlier this year, he and former Memphis Grizzlies Bonzi Wells, did a show with Penny in the Tigers lockerroom on Sheed and Bonzi, talking about Hardaway’s rise from former player to division one head coach.

