Rain possible today and tomorrow, heating up this weekend

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:31 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few showers will be possible this morning, but the best chance of rain will be this afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely after 1 pm and could continue through sunset. No severe weather is expected, but some storms could have heavy rain and lightning. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s today and it will feel muggy. Low temperatures will drop to the lower to mid 70s tonight.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60%. High: 87 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 30%. Low: 74 degrees. Winds: South at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers are expected to continue on Friday with scattered storms in the afternoon. However, the rain will move out by sunset, so your Friday night plans won’t be impacted by rain. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s on Friday.

WEEKEND: Afternoon scattered downpours will be possible on Saturday, but Sunday looks mostly dry and hot. High temperatures will be back in the lower to mid 90s with high humidity. The heat index will be over 100 this weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will continue to climb next week. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s with high humidity. Pop-up afternoon showers will be possible, but it looks mostly dry at the start of next week.

