MLS Dynamo recalls Morton from USL 901 FC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The stint in the United Soccer League is over for 901 FC Goalkeeper Kyle Morton. He’s being recalled to Major League Soccer by his te Houston Dynamo.

Morton was on loan to the Boys in Black from Houston.

During his 5-match run in the Bluff City, Morton was fabulous minding the net.vHe recorded 24 saves on 30 shots, some of the spectacular variety, in helping guide 901 FC to a 2-1-2 record, which includes two shutouts.

He had eight saves against Birmingham alone, which helped lead to Memphis’ first-ever win against the Legion.

Morton earned USL Player of the Week honors for that effort.

901 FC with a rare week off, next plays at Tulsa on August 25.

The next home match against OKC Energy, is Wednesday, September 1 at AutoZone Park.

