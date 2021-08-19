Mid-South leader Antonio Parkinson now on the road to becoming fully vaccinated

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - State Representative and Mid-South leader Antonio Parkinson says after some hesitancy he is now on the road to becoming fully vaccinated.

Today Tennessee State Representative Antonio Parkinson received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Parkinson said after having some reservations about getting the shot, he hopes he can now inspire the community to learn more information and sign up to get vaccinated.

“I hope that me being an example will lend some credibility to other people going ahead to take the shot and getting their families vaccinated. You also have to look at how it’s unfortunate this whole thing has become a political football that is being punted back and forth. I hat that that’s where we are with this, this is a public health issue,” Parkinson said.

The Shelby County Health Department says there are over 444,000 people who are fully vaccinated in the county.

This is 63 percent of the health department’s vaccination goal.

