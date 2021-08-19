Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mid-South leader Antonio Parkinson now on the road to becoming fully vaccinated

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - State Representative and Mid-South leader Antonio Parkinson says after some hesitancy he is now on the road to becoming fully vaccinated.

Today Tennessee State Representative Antonio Parkinson received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Parkinson said after having some reservations about getting the shot, he hopes he can now inspire the community to learn more information and sign up to get vaccinated.

“I hope that me being an example will lend some credibility to other people going ahead to take the shot and getting their families vaccinated. You also have to look at how it’s unfortunate this whole thing has become a political football that is being punted back and forth. I hat that that’s where we are with this, this is a public health issue,” Parkinson said.

The Shelby County Health Department says there are over 444,000 people who are fully vaccinated in the county.

This is 63 percent of the health department’s vaccination goal.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Vaccination Update August 18
Shelby County Health Dept. to issue new countywide mask mandate today, director says
Mask mandate back in Shelby County with updated health directive
Memphis police investigating deadly shooting of husband and wife
Memphis police investigating deadly shooting of husband and wife
Nearly 1K Collierville students opt out of school masks, 241 currently quarantined
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community

Latest News

Mid-South leader Antonio Parkinson now on the road to becoming fully vaccinated
Mid-South leader Antonio Parkinson now on the road to becoming fully vaccinated
Hospitalizations surpass holiday peak in Mississippi; 20K students in quarantine
Small group of healthcare employees protests vaccine mandate on Memphis Medical District
Small group of healthcare employees protests vaccine mandate on Memphis Medical District
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19