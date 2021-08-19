Mid-South cancer patient encourages vaccine amid mandate protests

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The White House announced Wednesday that all nursing home employees will have to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The announcement comes on the same day that Baptist Memorial employees protested the vaccine mandate for hospital workers.

Outside Baptist Memorial in East Memphis, protesters objected to the hospital’s requirement for employees: get the shot or lose your job. Jan Hamilton told Action News 5 that her daughter is a nurse at the hospital. She said the past year has been exhausting, filled with long shifts and very little downtime.

Hamilton said her daughter skipped her own anniversary party to go to work on her day off to help with the surge of patients.

“That’s how short-handed they are and now they’re going to fire all these people? That’s wrong,” Hamilton said.

Fellow protester Janelle Meliton said It’s medical tyranny to have a forced vaccine.

While some Mid-Southerners rage against the vaccine, Angela Perry Donnerson counted down the days to when she could get the shot. The 50-year-old mother of seven from Arkansas is battling breast cancer during the pandemic, diagnosed right after Thanksgiving last year.

“The first cough that I would get, in my mind, I’d be like, oh my God, I’ve got COVID, you know? And I didn’t want to be the could’ve, would’ve, should’ve,” said Donnerson.

Donnerson had to wait until after her mastectomy and chemo to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“When my doctor told me I could take it, me and my husband actually took it at the same time. So, we are fully vaccinated and I’m just really glad,” she said.

Tennessee State Representative Antonio Parkinson of Memphis can relate. He was all smiles after he got his first vax dose Wednesday, deciding to lead by example.

“I hope that me being an example will lend some credibility to other people going ahead to take the shot and getting their families vaccinated,” said Parkinson.

He got vaccinated on the same day the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) announced a new countywide mask mandate will go into effect Friday at 7 a.m. SCHD made the decision after leaders of every hospital in Memphis said the system is on the verge of collapsing under the weight of the pandemic. They would like to see the mask order stay in effect until Shelby County reaches a vaccination rate of 80 percent. Right now, 37.5-percent of the population, 351,000 people, is fully vaccinated.

“It’s unfortunate this whole thing has become a political football, a football that is being punted back and forth,” Parkinson said. I hate that’s where we are with this because this is a public health issue.”

Back at the protest, a demonstrator shared another reason for vaccine hesitancy.

“Big pharma made sure that it was in there that they’re not responsible for anything that happens to people that take the jabs,” said retired nurse Patti Hord. Who’s going to take responsibility for those people?”

More than a month since her second COVID vaccine dose, Donnerson said she feels great and has had no issues since getting the shot. She has advice for those who are still undecided about getting vaccinated.

“We just don’t want to be in a position where we have many more people to die when they have an opportunity right now to do something about it, for yourself, for your kids, for your grandkids,” Donnerson said. “There’s just a peace of mind about it.”

Donnerson is done with chemo and is now getting radiation. In seven months, she said she will get her third booster shot.

All employees in the Baptist system have until November 1 to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.