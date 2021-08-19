Advertise with Us
Man charged in Hardeman Co. homicide

Gavin Dellinger
Gavin Dellinger(Hardeman Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is behind bars after being accused of shooting and killing another man in early August.

On August 7, Hardeman Co. Sheriff’s Office say they responded to a shooting near Whiteville where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to release the victim left the residence after being shot and fled to a nearby house to seek help. An Whiteville police officer was first on scene and immediately tended to the victim.

Once deputies arrived, they went to the location of the shooting and located suspect Gavin Dellinger inside the residence.

After resisting arrest, Dellinger was placed into custody.

The victim was airlifted to Regional One Hospital in Memphis where he later died.

Dellinger is charged with First Degree Murder and being held on a $250,000 bond at the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office.

