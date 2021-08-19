Advertise with Us
Lightning strike causes Hickory Hill house fire

(Memphis Fire Department)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Red cross is helping one adult and three children after a their house went up in flames Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis Fire officials say firefighters arrived on Kings Arms Street around 2:15 P.M for reported smoke coming from a two-story home.

Fire investigators say the cause of fire appears to be from lightning that struck the roof. Luckily no one was injured.

The house sustained smoke, fire and water damage.

