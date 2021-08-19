Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Inside Memphis Magazine: Memphis sports through the pandemic

By Amanda Hanson and Andrew Douglas
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The August issue of Memphis Magazine is out now, and here’s a look at what’s inside.

From the Action News 5 Digital Desk, Andrew Douglas talks with Managing Editor Frank Murtaugh about Memphis sports and its impact through the pandemic.

Murtaugh talks about the Grizzlies past session and how the University of Memphis walked away as the NIT champions giving fans a reason to cheer.

Check out more stories in Memphis Magazine, and watch this interview and others like it on our streaming apps on AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask mandate back in Shelby County with updated health directive
COVID-19 Vaccination Update August 18
Shelby County Health Dept. to issue new countywide mask mandate today, director says
Group protests masks and vaccines in front of Memphis hospital
Group protests masks and vaccines in front of Memphis hospital
Memphis police investigating deadly shooting of husband and wife
Memphis police investigating deadly shooting of husband and wife
Parents Lydia and Lawrence Rodriguez died from COVID-19 within weeks of each other, leaving...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after husband, leaving children orphans

Latest News

Inside Memphis Magazine: Memphis sports through the pandemic
Former Collierville police chief Larry Goodwin passes away
Former Collierville police chief Larry Goodwin passes away
S.H.A.R.E (Sheriff's Hub and Resource Exchange)
SCSO announces new digital media program to address neighborhood crime
S.H.A.R.E.
SCSO announces new digital media program to address neighborhood crime