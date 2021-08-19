Advertise with Us
Hot and humid with more isolated showers/storm chances

By Spencer Denton
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect more isolated showers or storms through the evening, mainly in north Mississippi. Temperatures will hold in the 80s. 

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers or storms, especially south of Memphis and I-40. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Wind southwest at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers or storms and highs in the mid to upper 80s. The highest chance for rain is in the afternoon. 

WEEKEND: A stray shower or storm is possible Saturday with highs in the low 90s. Lows will be in the mid 70s. Sunday will be hot and humid with just a 20% chance of an isolated downpour. High temperatures will be back in the mid 90s. 

NEXT WEEK: Hot and steamy Monday through Wednesday with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s. The heat index will go above 100. A stray downpour can’t be ruled out, but many spots will stay dry.

Spencer Denton

Action News 5 Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

