Gov. Hutchinson welcomes Afghan refugees in Arkansas

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced his support for receiving Afghan refugees into Arkansas on Thursday.

Hutchinson said in a tweet that it is vital that we work to ensure all Americans are brought home safely as well.

Hutchinson made similar statements during a press conference Thursday afternoon before addressing the current state of Arkansas during the summer surge of COVID-19.

