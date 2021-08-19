Gov. Hutchinson welcomes Afghan refugees in Arkansas
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced his support for receiving Afghan refugees into Arkansas on Thursday.
Hutchinson said in a tweet that it is vital that we work to ensure all Americans are brought home safely as well.
Hutchinson made similar statements during a press conference Thursday afternoon before addressing the current state of Arkansas during the summer surge of COVID-19.
