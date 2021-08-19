Advertise with Us
Germantown assistant principal under fire for post comparing vaccine cards to yellow stars

(WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - An administrator at Houston High School in Germantown is under fire for making a Facebook post about vaccines some are calling anti-Semitic.

The post by assistant principal Janna Matykiewicz reads: “What’s the difference between vaccination papers and a yellow star? 82 years.”

A Change.org petition was created this week by a Jewish student calling for Matykiewicz to be fired. The petition has more than 1,000 signatures.

A spokesperson for Germantown Municipal School District released a statement Thursday, saying the district is aware of the post and investigating.

“One of Germantown Municipal School District’s core objectives is that our staff recognize & celebrate the diversity of all students and provide opportunities for inclusive practices. It is imperative that every student and staff member feel safe and respected on our campuses.

GMSD has been made aware of statements on social media made by school personnel. This matter is currently under investigation. The District does not provide comments on active investigations.”

Group protests masks and vaccines in front of Memphis hospital
Memphis police investigating deadly shooting of husband and wife
