Fayette County man sentenced 47 years for sexual abuse of a minor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fayette County resident Harrison Mason Sr. has been arrested and sentenced to 47 years without the possibility of parole.

Mason was arrested after an investigation by the District Attorney’s Office and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office that found him guilty of crimes related to the sexual abuse of a minor child between December 2019 and March 2020.

Mason is charged with three counts of rape of a child and three counts of aggravated sexual battery and another 10 years to serve at 35 percent for one count of solicitation of a minor.

Mason has also been placed on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry as a child rapist and Child Predator.

