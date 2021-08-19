Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Fayette County man sentenced 47 years for sexual abuse of a minor

Harrison Mason mug
Harrison Mason mug(District Attorney's Office)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fayette County resident Harrison Mason Sr. has been arrested and sentenced to 47 years without the possibility of parole.

Mason was arrested after an investigation by the District Attorney’s Office and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office that found him guilty of crimes related to the sexual abuse of a minor child between December 2019 and March 2020.

Mason is charged with three counts of rape of a child and three counts of aggravated sexual battery and another 10 years to serve at 35 percent for one count of solicitation of a minor.

Mason has also been placed on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry as a child rapist and Child Predator.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask mandate back in Shelby County with updated health directive
COVID-19 Vaccination Update August 18
Shelby County Health Dept. to issue new countywide mask mandate today, director says
Group protests masks and vaccines in front of Memphis hospital
Group protests masks and vaccines in front of Memphis hospital
Memphis police investigating deadly shooting of husband and wife
Memphis police investigating deadly shooting of husband and wife
School administrator under fire for post comparing vaccine cards with yellow stars

Latest News

AR Gov. applauds school districts for requiring masks
AR Gov. applauds school districts for requiring masks
(FILE)
Biden administration sends letter to Tennessee governor regarding block of masking in schools
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves stands firm on denying mandates; says he won’t ‘politicize the virus’
Bottom Line: Paycheck advance apps
Bottom Line: Paycheck advance apps