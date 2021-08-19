Emoni Bates makes official visit to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of Penny Hardaway’s favorite sayings is, “Timing is everything.”

That would help explain why the news of Rasheed Wallace joining the UofM Staff came out Wednesday. Because Wednesday is Emoni Bates Day in Memphis.

The Tigers’ top recruiting target and the best player in the nation who has yet to sign was here in the Bluff City taking his official visit with the Tigers.

Bates is a 6′9″ guard/forward who could benefit from the skill teachings of both Wallace and Hardaway.

There is nothing on the basketball court that Bates can’t do and everybody is willing to pay for it.

He will visit Oregon on Friday.

Bates originally committed to Michigan State, where he’s from, but reopened his recruiting and reclassified to 2021.

The G-League is also on the table.

Look for a decision from Bates in the next few days. Classes start at Memphis on August 23.

