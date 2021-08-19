Advertise with Us
Daily case count tops 900 overnight in Shelby County

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Aug. 19
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported a whopping 915 new cases within the last 24 hours.

The highest daily case count ever reported for the county during the entire pandemic happened in mid-December with 1,163 cases reported in 24 hours. This was during the winter surge.

Thursday’s case count is not too far behind and as daily cases rise and vaccinations remain low, hospital capacity is becoming a major concern.

SCHD’s health care resource tracking system says over 90% of its resources are being utilized as of August 11. New data for the tracking system is released every Thursday.

Healthcare Resource Tracking System - SCHD
Healthcare Resource Tracking System - SCHD(Action News 5/SCHD)

There are 7,701 active cases in Shelby County, which are mostly that of the Delta variant.

The county has seen a total of 116,834 COVID-19 cases and 1,785 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

County vaccination data goes as follows:

  • 445,744 total people vaccinated
  • 93,045 people partially vaccinated
  • 352,699 people fully vaccinated
  • 784,594 total vaccinations administered
  • 12,606 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

More data can be found at http://shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

