Daily case count tops 900 overnight in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported a whopping 915 new cases within the last 24 hours.

The highest daily case count ever reported for the county during the entire pandemic happened in mid-December with 1,163 cases reported in 24 hours. This was during the winter surge.

Thursday’s case count is not too far behind and as daily cases rise and vaccinations remain low, hospital capacity is becoming a major concern.

SCHD’s health care resource tracking system says over 90% of its resources are being utilized as of August 11. New data for the tracking system is released every Thursday.

There are 7,701 active cases in Shelby County, which are mostly that of the Delta variant.

The county has seen a total of 116,834 COVID-19 cases and 1,785 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

County vaccination data goes as follows:

445,744 total people vaccinated

93,045 people partially vaccinated

352,699 people fully vaccinated

784,594 total vaccinations administered

12,606 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

More data can be found at http://shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

