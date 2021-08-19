Buddy the dog’s eye bandages removed as recovery continues

TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - There’s an update on the dog that was set on fire in Mississippi by a child in April.

Buddy is recovering fast and he can see again.

His eyes are no longer covered in bandages. He can see and the pup is enjoying every day! Buddy still has a ways to go as far as treatment, but doctors say it’s best to give his eyes a rest for a while.

The people at Mississippi State who are helping Buddy heal say his whole personality has changed since seeing the light of day. He is happy and playful and walking the halls of the hospital with his toys in his mouth.

