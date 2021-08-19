Advertise with Us
Biden administration sends letter to Tennessee governor regarding block of masking in schools

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Secretary of Education sent a letter to the governor of Tennessee.

The letter specifically addresses the executive order that allows parents to opt out of masking their children in schools.

Secretary Miguel Cardona said the state’s executive order puts the safety of students at risk and that the department may closely review if the schools are meeting all of the requirements for emergency funding from the American Rescue Plan.

Governor Bill Lee responded to the letter on Twitter, saying, “Parents know better than the government what’s best for their children.”

