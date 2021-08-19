Arkansas Health Care Association says COVID-19 is improving in nursing homes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Rachel Bunch, executive director of the Arkansas Health Care Association, says cases are much lower in nursing homes.

In Craighead County right now, the only nursing home or assisted living facility with cases is Lakeside Health and Rehab and St. Bernards Village.

Lakeside Health and Rehab have 46 cases. Over the past 14 days, one case is active, 42 have recovered, and three have died.

At St. Bernards Village, they have 19 cases, with one active, 16 recovered, and three deaths. Bunch says these are great numbers, compared to last year.

“Have 190 residents who have tested positive within the last 14 days, 295 healthcare workers that have tested positive within the last 14 days. What I would tell you is that overall, we’re doing well compared to how we were in the past,” said Bunch.

Bunch says it’s all thanks to the vaccine.

“Vaccines have been a game-changer. We retain the highest number of vaccinated of both employees and residents in the FCC, and we have now for many months now, and I’m really proud of that,” said Bunch.

She says serious cases have also gone down. In most cases, the residents don’t show as many symptoms.

“We are still having some hospitalizations but not nearly as many as we were having. The other thing that we are able to offer now that is better and a great option for so many of our patients is the monoclonal antibody treatment and were able to do that in that facility now,” said Bunch.

Bunch also questioned the numbers from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI) dashboard, saying the group misrepresents facts and sensationalizes the pandemic at a time when healthcare workers need our support the most.

“Made some statements with it called out some facilities about numbers of deaths and different things that really just, unfortunately, created fear in some of our communities,” said Bunch. “We’ve had a lot of facilities reach out to us to say some data reported is inaccurate.”

ACHI responded Wednesday evening with the following statement:

“The data used in ACHI’s dashboard is self-reported on a weekly basis by nursing homes to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and publicly reported on CMS’ website. ACHI has not changed any reported data but has provided an easy way for Arkansans to access it. ACHI provided a copy of the dashboard to the Arkansas Health Care Association one week prior to publishing and has provided options to submit corrections. At this point, we have not been contacted by any nursing home. For people with loved ones in nursing homes or for those families considering placing a loved one in such a facility, we believe this is important information to share.”

