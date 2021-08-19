AR Gov. applauds school districts for requiring masks

ARKANSAS, U.S. (WMC) - Arkansas reported 3,549 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Governor Asa Hutchinson says one of the reasons for a spike in cases is due to schools being back in session.

Since February, of the cases reported, the state confirms 90% of people were not vaccinated, 92% of hospitalized patients were not vaccinated, and 91% of deaths were of people who were also not vaccinated.

“Vaccination is your best path to avoiding hospitalization or serious consequences,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson says the state is getting ready for when the FDA approves a third booster shot for the general population.

“We’re working with our pharmacists, our hospitals, and making sure that we will have the vaccines,” Hutchinson said.

Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero says they will address high risk populations first such as those living in long term care facilities.

To help keep students in the classroom safe the state has sent out high filtration masks to every district.

“Over 500,000 high filtration masks are being sent to the schools, that should be delivered this week, and that includes specifically 325,000 that are designed for children’s masks,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson says of the 262 school districts in the state close to half have implemented mask policies, this after a judge made it legal despite a law banning mask mandates in schools.

“118 have adopted a mask policy and that covers the majority of the students in Arkansas, 87 have chosen not to adopt a policy and 57 have taken no formal action,” Hutchinson said.

Doctor Ivy Pfeffer Deputy Commissioner for the Arkansas Department of Education said the number of disruptions is significantly lower due to vaccinations and masks.

“All schools are open and we do not have any school or district wide modifications reported,” Dr. Pfeffer said.

