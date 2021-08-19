After 18 months frontline healthcare workers seeing some of the darker days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a healthcare system in crisis. A letter sent to the Shelby County Health Department from area Emergency Department Directors said patient loads are expected to double in just a couple weeks. It says to expect patient loads to increase six fold by the end of September.

Now, 646 people are in county hospitals with COVID-19. That’s ten times as many as there were two months ago.

With another 915 COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County Thursday it looks like the trend of increasing patients to the hospitals will continue.

Nurses said they’re seeing people extremely sick with the virus, and most are not vaccinated.

“Hospitals need us to work with them for them to continue to function,” Shelby Co Health Department Director Dr. Michelle Taylor said.

That’s why a new health directive will mandate masks indoor in public areas starting Friday.

“Every single one of my patients they all have COVID,” Methodist Germantown RN Joleen Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez works in the ICU step down unit where she’s usually caring for heart attack survivors or those dealing with complications from cancer. Now, many of those patients are left waiting in the ER.

Charge Nurse Lakesha Hubbard is in the Regional One Emergency Department.

“The hospitals are extremely full. I can only speak to Regional One but this weekend was a huge influx,” Hubbard said.

Doctors said they’ll soon have to start triaging patients.

“They’ll have to make choices on care for patients based on probability of survival,” Memphis COO Doug Mcgowen said.

After a year and a half doctors and nurses are seeing patients younger and sicker.

Gonzalez says she’s heartbroken by this shift in the pandemic.

“You see a 22 year old begging to be intubated. Twenty-two-year-olds don’t need to be intubated,” Gonzalez said.

Both Hubbard and Gonzalez said get vaccinated. Healthcare workers continue to say the vaccine is safe and effective. Also they want you to mask up to protect yourself, those around you and them who are charged with caring for hundreds of patients.

