WATCH LIVE: Health Dept. issues standing order authorizing monoclonal treatment

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has issued emergency use authorization permitting the use of monoclonal antibody treatments for certain individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

MSDH officials discussed the state’s efforts to respond to COVID-19 at a press conference Wednesday, with State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs saying a standing order has been issued to authorize the use of monoclonal treatments for all individuals diagnosed with COVID-19, as long as they meet certain criteria.

Dobbs said the best way out of the pandemic is for people to get vaccinated. However, he said if you come down with COVID, the next best option is to seek monoclonal treatment.

“We want folks who get COVID to seek out and talk to their doctors about getting monoclonal antibodies. It reduces hospitalization (by) 80 to 90 percent,” he said. “It’s immediately beneficial and it can safe your life today if you get COVID.”

Under the order, healthcare providers are authorized to use the treatment for adults and children who are 12 years and older who have tested positive for the virus within 10 days of symptom onset.

Criteria to receive the treatment include those who are 65 or older, obese, pregnant, living with chronic kidney disease, diabetes, heart disease or immunosuppressive diseases, sickle cell disease, and other conditions.

The news comes as the fourth wave of the pandemic wreaks havoc on the state. On August 17, 4,085 people tested positive for the virus, while 36 died as a result of it.

Meanwhile, Dobbs said the fourth wave of the pandemic is far from over. “We are clearly at the worst part of the pandemic we’ve seen... and it’s continuing to worsen,” he said. “We’re seeing higher and higher numbers. Without a doubt, we’ve surpassed our previous peaks by a substantial margin.”

However, he said the majority of those being diagnosed and hospitalized are the unvaccinated. “For the past month, 98 percent of new cases are unvaccinated,” he said. “We’re seeing a growing number of youth cases, which is not very surprising considering we started school back. We knew there would be significant transmission among younger age groups.”

For the week of August 9-13, more than 20,000 students across the state were in quarantine as a result of being exposed, MSDH numbers show.

