Three charged in Clarksdale shooting that killed woman and teen

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Three suspects have been charged in a shooting that left two people dead in Coahoma County, Mississippi.

Jerry Seamster, 30, D’Amonte Abrams, 23, and DeAngelo Abrams, 24, are charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault. They were arrested Tuesday, August 17.

The shooting happened August 10 and left 51-year-old Regina Smith Hopkins dead. A 14-year-old boy also later died from his injuries.

The three suspects are being held at the Coahoma County Jail in Clarksdale. No bond has been set at this time.

