Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Teen charged after bringing gun to Tate County high school

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLDWATER, Miss. (WMC) - A teen has been charged after bringing a gun to school in Tate County Wednesday.

According to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance, the 15-year-old is in custody and charged with possession of a gun on school property.

The sheriff’s office received a call shortly before 1 p.m. from Independence High School in Coldwater regarding a student in the building with a gun. The school was placed on lockdown until law enforcement arrived.

Upon arrival, deputies say the student was in the principal’s office and the principal had taken possession of a semi-automatic pistol.

Lance says the gun was not loaded and was found in the student’s backpack. A loaded magazine was found in the student’s pocket.

The student will be charged as an adult.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 1K Collierville students opt out of school masks, 241 currently quarantined
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
Bartlett homes evacuated after gas leak
Residents being allowed to return home after gas leak in Bartlett neighbohood
Memphis police investigating deadly shooting of husband and wife
Memphis police investigating deadly shooting of husband and wife
Gregory Livingston is accused of killing Alvin Motley at a Memphis gas station.
Security guard’s attorney says Memphis gas station shooting was self-defense, not racially motivated

Latest News

Baptist Women's Hospital dresses up NICU babies for Elvis Week
PHOTOS: Memphis NICU babies dressed to celebrate Elvis Week
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
WATCH LIVE: Health Dept. issues standing order authorizing monoclonal treatment
Miss. State Dept. of Health discusses COVID-19 uptick
Laylah Washington (Source: GoFundMe)
Suspect in 2-year-old’s murder back in custody after accidental release from jail