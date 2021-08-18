Teen charged after bringing gun to Tate County high school

COLDWATER, Miss. (WMC) - A teen has been charged after bringing a gun to school in Tate County Wednesday.

According to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance, the 15-year-old is in custody and charged with possession of a gun on school property.

The sheriff’s office received a call shortly before 1 p.m. from Independence High School in Coldwater regarding a student in the building with a gun. The school was placed on lockdown until law enforcement arrived.

Upon arrival, deputies say the student was in the principal’s office and the principal had taken possession of a semi-automatic pistol.

Lance says the gun was not loaded and was found in the student’s backpack. A loaded magazine was found in the student’s pocket.

The student will be charged as an adult.

