Suspect in 2-year-old’s murder back in custody after accidental release from jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect in the 2017 murder of a 2-year-old girl was accidentally released from jail this week after an apparent clerical error.

Tylan McCray was re-booked into the Shelby County Jail Wednesday.

He’s one of two people accused of killing Laylah Washington. She was shot during a bout of road rage while riding in the backseat of her mother’s car, according to investigators.

Tylan McCray (WMC)

McCray and his cousin, Brandon McCray, were both arrested for her murder. Police say Tylan McCray admitted to firing the shots that killed Washington.

According to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich, Tylan McCray was in court Tuesday when the judge set a $15 million bond.

“Apparently, someone in the clerk’s office mistakenly entered the bond into the system as $15,000,” said Weirich.

