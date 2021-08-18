Advertise with Us
Showers and storms will continue through this evening

WMC First Alert Weather
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:32 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain is already moving through some areas this morning and there will be rounds of showers this afternoon and evening. Some storms could have gusty winds and downpours this afternoon. Due to clouds and rain, temperatures will stay below 90 degrees today. Low temperatures will drop to the lower to mid 70s tonight.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60%. High: 87 degrees. Winds: West 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 40%. Low: 74 degrees. Winds: North at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be similar to today with on and off rain all day. Thankfully, no severe storms are expected tomorrow. Showers are expected to continue into early Friday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s on Thursday and Friday.

WEEKEND: The weekend will be mostly dry with pop-up showers on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will be back in the lower 90s with high humidity. The heat index will be over 100 this weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will continue to climb next week. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s with high humidity. Pop-up afternoon showers will be possible, but it looks mostly dry at the start of next week.

