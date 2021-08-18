Advertisement

Shelby County Health Dept. to issue new countywide mask mandate today, director says

By Tucker Robbins
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The head of the Shelby County Health Department says she plans to issue a new countywide mask mandate Wednesday.

Speaking to the Shelby County Commission Wednesday morning, Dr. Michelle Taylor says that without a mandate the Shelby County health system could collapse.

“I am telling you that this is my recommendation, and this is the intention of the Shelby County Health Department to institute a universal mask mandate today,” she said.

Taylor also wants six feet of social distancing inside establishments.

The health department reported 448 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, but the seven-day average is 638. Sunday, Shelby County recorded its highest daily case rates since January.

Taylor says children 17 and younger represent the age group with the highest percentage of active cases.

“This is about saving lives,” she said. “This is about looking at the data and making sure that we take action on that data. That’s all it’s about. And we literally have people in our hospitals right now who are laying on beds in hallways. That’s where we are.”

The health department reported seven new deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday morning, bringing to total to 1,785. The county has seen 115,919 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

RELATED | Schools, doctors, community leaders stand against governor’s masking executive order

It’s not immediately clear how the countywide order will be impacted by an executive order signed by Gov. Bill Lee earlier this week allowing parents to opt their children out of mandatory masks in schools. We’re reaching out for more information.

Shelby County also set another new record for weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate of 21.3 for the week ending Aug. 7.

