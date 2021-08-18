Advertise with Us
Shelby Co. sheriff announces new digital media program to address neighborhood crime

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner
Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner(WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday a new program that uses digital media to address neighborhood crime.

S.H.A.R.E. or Sheriff’s Hub and Resource Exchange program is described as “a proactive, problem-solving partnership with the community to provide prevention and investigative tools to help the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in solving crimes.”

The program allows community members to send photos and videos to SCSO of crimes happening in the area. This comes as CrimeStoppers tips continue to decrease in a day and age where people don’t want to “snitch.”

“Video evidence has always been important in giving us more leads in any type of investigation we’re dealing with,” said SCSO Deputy Antonio Hudson.

SCSO says the submissions are anonymous and the agency cannot gain access to your camera.

FOr more information on how to register your home or business camera for S.H.A.R.E. visit https://www.shelby-sheriff.org/share. The link is also available on the SCSO app.

