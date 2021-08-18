Pictures, drone video show major East Tennessee flooding
Officials and WVLT News viewers are sending in flooding pictures and videos.
EAST TENNESSEE (WVLT) - East Tennessee saw major flooding Tuesday, with many Monroe County residents capturing pictures and video of streets overflowing with water. Monroe 911 is currently out of service due to the stormy weather, and all 911 calls are being rolled over into McMinn and Loudon counties, officials said.
Additionally, Cocke County saw major flooding around the Little Pigeon, French Broad and Nolichucky Rivers. The Cocke County mayor ordered an evacuation late Tuesday night and Cocke County Schools closed for Wednesday, August 18.
WVLT News captured this drone footage of the Little Pigeon River in Cocke County.
WVLT News meteorologist Kyle Grainger captured this video of a mailbox floating down a flooded area in Cocke County.
Monroe County Emergency Services shared this picture of Unicoi Church Road in Tellico, saying the Highway Department is working hard to help as much as it can.
WVLT News viewer Mike Anderson sent in this video of a Tellico Plains street completely flooded.
Dee Moratto sent in another angle of the same flooding nearby Tellicafe.
Renee, a WVLT News viewer submitted some pictures of Dry Creek Road, also in Tellico Plains.
