Periods of heavy rain & storms

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Rain and storms will continue to move through the Mid-South through evening. Some storms could have gusty winds and downpours. Thanks to the clouds and rain, temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s. Low temperatures will drop to the lower to mid 70s tonight. A few showers will be possible overnight.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 40%. Low: 74 degrees. Winds: North at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60%. High: 87 degrees. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 30%. Low 74 degrees. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Showers are expected to continue into early Friday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s on Thursday and Friday.

WEEKEND: The weekend will be mostly dry with pop-up showers on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will be back in the lower 90s with high humidity. The heat index will be over 100 this weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will continue to climb next week. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s with high humidity. Pop-up afternoon showers will be possible, but it looks mostly dry at the start of next week.

