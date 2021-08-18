Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart

Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams(Cassandra Martin)
By Amanda Alvarado and Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A family is mourning after a mother and her daughter died of COVID-19 just one day apart.

KSLA reported that Lacresanna Williams, 21, tested positive for the virus during a routine pregnancy appointment.

“The next day, we got a call saying she had to have an emergency C-section and she passed,” her aunt Cassandra Martin said.

According to Martin, her sister, Victoria Williams, panicked after hearing about the death of her daughter, Lacresanna Williams.

The next day, Victoria Williams died. The family did not know at the time that she also had contracted the virus.

Neither of the women were vaccinated and now, their family is pleading for everyone to take COVID-19 seriously.

The family says they have not been able to see the newborn baby. Lacressana Williams was also the mother of a 1-year-old child.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Vaccination Update August 18
Shelby County Health Dept. to issue new countywide mask mandate today, director says
Nearly 1K Collierville students opt out of school masks, 241 currently quarantined
Memphis police investigating deadly shooting of husband and wife
Memphis police investigating deadly shooting of husband and wife
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
Bartlett homes evacuated after gas leak
Residents being allowed to return home after gas leak in Bartlett neighbohood

Latest News

Three charged in Clarksdale shooting that killed woman and teen
Three charged in Clarksdale shooting that killed woman and teen
Police lights.
Man indicted in killing his grandmother, stealing a yacht
Washington to require COVID-19 vaccination for teachers, university workers and issues indoor...
Washington state requires vaccinations for teachers, university workers
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that Afghanistan refugees will be housed at military...
Biden: Troops will stay in Afghanistan to evacuate Americans