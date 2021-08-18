More isolated showers or storms through Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers or storms this evening, mainly in north MS and east AR. Temperatures will vary from the 70s to around 80.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or storm late or by sunrise. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Wind southeast at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Expect more isolated showers or storms, mainly early in the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s with lows in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers or storms and highs in the mid to upper 80s. It won’t rain all day and some sun may pop out at times.

WEEKEND: A stray shower or storm is possible Saturday with highs in the low 90s. Lows will be in the mid 70s. Sunday will be hot and humid with just a 20% chance of an isolated downpour. High temperatures will be back in the mid 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Hot and steamy Monday through Wednesday with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s. The heat index will go above 100.

