More isolated showers or storms through Friday

WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -  Mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers or storms this evening, mainly in north MS and east AR. Temperatures will vary from the 70s to around 80.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or storm late or by sunrise. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Wind southeast at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Expect more isolated showers or storms, mainly early in the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s with lows in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers or storms and highs in the mid to upper 80s. It won’t rain all day and some sun may pop out at times. 

WEEKEND: A stray shower or storm is possible Saturday with highs in the low 90s. Lows will be in the mid 70s. Sunday will be hot and humid with just a 20% chance of an isolated downpour. High temperatures will be back in the mid 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Hot and steamy Monday through Wednesday with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s. The heat index will go above 100.

Spencer Denton

Action News 5 Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

