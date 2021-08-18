Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis police investigating deadly shooting of husband and wife

By Janice Broach
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating the shooting death of a husband and wife.

The shooting happened on Carnes Avenue in the University of Memphis area. Police got the call just after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Police lined Carnes near Echles after getting a call about a man and a woman found dead in a home. Word got around to neighbors quickly about the deaths of the husband and wife.

“We are very shocked. They were lovely people,” said Dr. Ken Kreitner who teaches at the University of Memphis’ school of music.

Kreitner said the man in the house also worked at the university.

“They live a half a block from us and we see them when we were out walking. Gone out to eat a couple of times,” he said.

Neighbors watched as police went in and out of the house gathering evidence. Portia Jeffries said neighbors on Carnes are close and everyone knew the couple.

“I’m pretty shocked. It’s upsetting. I never would have expected this.”

Jeffries and another neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said they had just talked with the man.

“We were just going to hang out cook some barbecue,” Jeffries said.

She said it was her birthday celebration. She is taking care of the couple’s dog.

Neighbors said the woman’s parents were on the scene. Police have released few details, saying it is under investigation. The couple’s names have not been released by law enforcement.

“I never thought this would happen to them, this would happen period.”

Neighbors said the couple lived in the house for about five years.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Cooper, state health leaders urgently request school boards to follow the toolkit
Executive order allows Tennessee parents to opt children out of school mask mandates
TBI investigating shooting involving law enforcement in Memphis Aug. 16, 2021.
Sheriff’s office: Deputy shoots driver who tried to run over him with car
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
Workers fall nearly 200 feet from bucket lift, police say
Gregory Livingston is accused of killing Alvin Motley at a Memphis gas station.
Security guard’s attorney says Memphis gas station shooting was self-defense, not racially motivated

Latest News

County leaders call for assistance as Mid-South hospitals reach breaking point amid pandemic
Emergency field hospital requested in DeSoto County due to increase in COVID-19 patients
Emergency field hospital requested in DeSoto County due to increase in COVID-19 patients
Orpheum Memphis
5 Star Stories: Show goes on at the Orpheum Theatre
Argument leaves one dead, another injured in Panola Co. shooting