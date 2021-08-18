Memphis police investigating deadly shooting of husband and wife

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating the shooting death of a husband and wife.

The shooting happened on Carnes Avenue in the University of Memphis area. Police got the call just after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Police lined Carnes near Echles after getting a call about a man and a woman found dead in a home. Word got around to neighbors quickly about the deaths of the husband and wife.

“We are very shocked. They were lovely people,” said Dr. Ken Kreitner who teaches at the University of Memphis’ school of music.

Kreitner said the man in the house also worked at the university.

“They live a half a block from us and we see them when we were out walking. Gone out to eat a couple of times,” he said.

Neighbors watched as police went in and out of the house gathering evidence. Portia Jeffries said neighbors on Carnes are close and everyone knew the couple.

“I’m pretty shocked. It’s upsetting. I never would have expected this.”

Jeffries and another neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said they had just talked with the man.

“We were just going to hang out cook some barbecue,” Jeffries said.

She said it was her birthday celebration. She is taking care of the couple’s dog.

Neighbors said the woman’s parents were on the scene. Police have released few details, saying it is under investigation. The couple’s names have not been released by law enforcement.

“I never thought this would happen to them, this would happen period.”

Neighbors said the couple lived in the house for about five years.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.